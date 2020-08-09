Frederick W. Cook December 23, 1931 - July 25, 2020 In the early morning of July 25, Frederick W. Cook completed his 88-year journey on this planet. He died from the coronavirus. Fred was born to Floyd and Mary Cook on December 23, 1931 in Watertown, New York. When Fred was two years old his father was killed in a train accident. His mother never remarried, and took in laundry and worked as a housekeeper to pay the bills. Along the way Fred was mentored by several Methodist ministers. Fred was a graduate of St. Lawrence University and received his Master's degree at Syracuse University, both in New York. Fred met his future wife Aletha Brown at a Methodist Church youth gathering. They were married on June 29, 1952 and were married for 65 years. After Aletha died he moved to Stockton in 2018. Fred was a Methodist minister. His first appointment at age twenty was to a three-point charge in the Methodist Conference in Northern New York: Colton, South Colton, and Hannawa Falls. He then served St. Johnsville, Vernon, and Rome (all in Northern New York), before moving to California where he served churches in Hollywood, Blythe, South Pasadena, and Westchester. After full time retirement he did prison ministry and ended his ministry on the staffs of West Covina and Covina United Methodist Churches. As Fred himself was mentored, he became a mentor to young ministers, high school and college students, and many adults. He counseled juveniles serving time in prison and walked the streets of Watts after the 1968 riots with his fellow African American clergy brothers. He helped to establish two church nursery schools. He served on the South Pasadena School Board for one term. Fred leaves behind his sons Alan (Jane) of Stockton, Fred (Stevenson Ranch), two grandchildren and their spouses, and four great-grandchildren. Fred was a light in the world as he served as an example of how to love and care for others. Memorial services are pending. Memorial gifts may be made to the Alan and Jane Cook Family Children's Literature Collection at the University of the Pacific Library, or to the Central United Methodist Church Bishop's Scholarship Fund, also at the University of the Pacific. Gifts may be sent to University of the Pacific, Advancement Services, 3601 Pacific Avenue Bannister Hall, 1st Floor, Stockton, CA 95211.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store