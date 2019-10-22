|
|
Fredric H. Busher July 22, 1934 - Oct. 12, 2019 Fred was born in Redding, California. He spent his high school years in San Francisco. Fred went to University of the Pacific where he received his BA and Masters degree. He furthered his education at University of Maryland where he earned his PhD in Psychology. He returned to Stockton and became a Psychologist for Stockton Unified School District. Fred continued in this role for over 30 years before retiring. He helped countless students and was beloved by his colleagues. He enjoyed spending time with family, Pacific Athletics, SF Giants, traveling and the Stockton Symphony. He is survived by his two sons, a daughter, a son-in-law, 2 grandchildren, a sister and 3 brothers. He was known for his humor, kindness and compassion for others. Fred will be dearly missed. Information about memorial services will be published later.
Published in The Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019