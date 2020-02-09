Home

Fumi Kitagawa

Fumi Kitagawa Obituary
Fumi Kitagawa 1926 - 2020 Private family services were held for Fumi Kitagawa, age 93, who passed away on January 13, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Tom Kitagawa as well as her daughter, Cindy Kitagawa. She is preceded in death by her older daughter, Judy Kitagawa. Fumi was an avid sports fan, following the UOP Volleyball and Basketball teams as well as the San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors. She will be missed incredibly and will live in the hearts of those who knew her.
Published in The Record on Feb. 9, 2020
