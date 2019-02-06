|
|
Gabriel Joseph Carrasco
Nov. 10, 1998 - Jan. 28, 2019
On January 28, 2019, our lives were forever changed when Gabriel Joseph Carrasco was called home to Heaven. Gabriel is survived by his parents Manuel Carrasco and Kristy Carrasco. His siblings Allyza Huffman, Nicolette Carrasco, Manuel (Jasmine) Carrasco Jr., Nicholas Carrasco and Cienna Carrasco. He will be deeply missed by his grandparents Manuel & Karen Munguia, Frank Morones and Linda Morones. Gabriel was an amazing nephew to Alicia (Cido) Serna, Danielle (Uncle JR) Morones, Cynthia Munguia, Christina Roland and Armando Munguia. His beautiful smile, laugh and playful personality will forever be missed by his nieces, nephews, several cousins and many friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at DeYoung Memorial Chapel from 1pm-6pm with a Rosary at 6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Feb. 8, 2018 at 10am at Cathedral of the Annunciation. A Committal Service will follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Feb. 6, 2019