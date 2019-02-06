Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 466-8075
For more information about
Gabriel Carrasco
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Annunciation

Gabriel Joseph Carrasco


1998 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gabriel Joseph Carrasco Obituary
Gabriel Joseph Carrasco
Nov. 10, 1998 - Jan. 28, 2019

On January 28, 2019, our lives were forever changed when Gabriel Joseph Carrasco was called home to Heaven. Gabriel is survived by his parents Manuel Carrasco and Kristy Carrasco. His siblings Allyza Huffman, Nicolette Carrasco, Manuel (Jasmine) Carrasco Jr., Nicholas Carrasco and Cienna Carrasco. He will be deeply missed by his grandparents Manuel & Karen Munguia, Frank Morones and Linda Morones. Gabriel was an amazing nephew to Alicia (Cido) Serna, Danielle (Uncle JR) Morones, Cynthia Munguia, Christina Roland and Armando Munguia. His beautiful smile, laugh and playful personality will forever be missed by his nieces, nephews, several cousins and many friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at DeYoung Memorial Chapel from 1pm-6pm with a Rosary at 6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Feb. 8, 2018 at 10am at Cathedral of the Annunciation. A Committal Service will follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.