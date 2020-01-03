|
|
Gail Ann Parrish Johnson Jan. 23, 1950 - Dec. 31, 2019 Born January 23, 1950 and peacefully returned to her heavenly home December 31, 2019. She worked for Kaiser Permanente for over 20 years. She was a lifelong, faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Her life was centered around her family. She is survived by her eternal companion, Dana Johnson; brothers, John Parrish and Joe Parrish; children, Nathan Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Michael Cordingley, Tamarra Lambert, Amy Orantes, Tiana Titus, Benjamin Cordingley, Peter Cordingley and Nellie Olson; 38 grandchildren and 10 great-grand-children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Nadine Parrish; sister, Jean Rice; children Daniel Cordingley and Danica Corey. Always remember, YOU are mom's favorite! Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 6 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 7030 N. El Dorado, Stockton, CA 95207. She will be laid to rest at Meridian Cemetery in Meridian, Idaho.
Published in The Record on Jan. 3, 2020