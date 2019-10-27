|
Garrett Todd Kinser Feb. 5, 1937 - Oct. 20, 2019 Garrett Todd Kinser was born on February 5, 1937 in Stockton, California and died on October 20, 2019 in Medford, Oregon following complications from kidney failure. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Weber Esser; father, Verne Kinser and his dog, Blue. Garrett is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Dixie; dear friend, Chris Shore; brothers, Bob (Marlene) and Doug Kinser, Eugene, Keith and Kenneth Esser and their spouses and sister, Janice Goebel and her spouse. Garrett is also survived by stepfather, Francis "Bud" Esser; stepchildren, BJ (Jack) Mathis, Richard Addington, John (Young) Addington and James Addington; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Garrett served in the US Army (1960-1964) Military Intelligence, attaining the rank of Sergeant E-5. He was serving in Berlin when the wall went up. Garrett was a unique individual who earned a Master of Arts in Asian Studies (Chinese Language and Art). He was a linguist (especially German and Chinese), artist (print maker), pianist, opera lover and gourmet cook (studied at Cordon Bleu in Paris in 1964). He was a lover of classical and opera music, crossword puzzles and cross stitch embroidery (creating many pillows). Garrett earned a second Master of Arts in Special Education and taught challenged students (K-12) from 1982-2001 in both private and public schools. A special thanks to doctors and caregivers who helped during his final illness. His was a life well-lived. Garrett now leaves this earthly realm to journey into the next universal existence. At Garrett's request no service will be held.
Published in The Record on Oct. 27, 2019