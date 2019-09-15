|
Garrett Wayne Beckley Jr. April 13, 1943 - Sept. 6, 2019 Garrett Wayne Beckley Jr., 76, of Linden, passed away in Lodi on Sept. 6, 2019. Garret was born April 13, 1943 in Tucson, AZ, to Garrett W. Beckley Sr. and Kathryn E. Tuggle, both of whom preceded him in death. In his early years, Garrett was involved in the family ranching operation in Linden and subsequently Linden Motor Coach. He opened his own printing business, Sunset Press and published the Linden Courier and Valley Sentinel. He and his wife opened Country Favors. He served on the Linden School Board and was a member of many other organizations including the Linden Lions Club. Garrett's greatest passion was his love of Christ. If he wasn't working in one of his many endeavors, you could find him at church. He believed in outreach and would often be found handing out food to those in need, participating in outreach ministries or just sharing the gospel with those who may not have heard the message of Christ. Garrett was preceded by his wife Charlene, the love of his life and wife of 50 years. Garrett is survived by his son Mark Beckley (Dellann) of Copperopolis, son Ryan Beckley (Kelly) of Visalia; grandchildren Kaitlin, Hannah, Josiah, Jael, and Naomi and sister Karen L. Carr of Linden. Garrett's final years were spent at Brookdale Kettleman Lane Memory Care. Garrett would often state how he thought of the facility as "home". The Beckley Family is truly grateful for the wonderful care he received at Brookdale. Visitation is available at Cherokee Memorial Vineyard Chapel on Sept. 20, from 1:00 8:00pm. A Graveside service and interment will be at Cherokee Memorial on Sept. 21, at 10:30am Donations may be made, in lieu of flowers, to the .
Published in The Record from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019