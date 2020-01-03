Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cherokee Memorial Park
14165 N. Beckman Rd
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 334-9613
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Woodbridge Golf & Country Club

Gary Alegre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Alegre Obituary
Gary Alegre Nov. 9, 1960 - Dec. 29, 2019 Gary Alegre, 59, passed away December 29, 2019. Memorial Service to be held on Thursday January 9, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Cherokee Memorial Chapel located at 14165 N. Beckman Road, Lodi. Although we know you would like to attend, due to limited space we ask that only family and close friends attend the Chapel service. Everyone is welcome to attend the gathering at the Woodbridge Golf & Country Club following the service at 12:00 PM.
logo

Published in The Record on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -