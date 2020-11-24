Gary Burgess Rose
Stockton - Gary Burgess Rose of Stockton, California, passed away on November 15th, 2020 at San Joaquin Hospice House after a brief battle with cancer. Gary was born on March 6th, 1943 in Marshall, Minnesota to Lester H Rose and Margaret E Rose. He had 3 brothers: Roger, Robert. and Kent Rose. Gary attended Los Lomas High School in Walnut Creek and went on to graduate from California Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo.
Gary entered his first career with the Merrill Lynch Executive Training Program in New York in the Commodity Division. After two years he was sent to the Regional office in Los Angeles then on to San Francisco as Regional Manager. In 1970 Gary and his Cattle partner, Michael Phelan, founded Western States Cattle Company which managed 40,000 head of cattle for various investors. This was in addition to their own Springside Cattle Co., and their 9,000 head Western Livestock sheep operation. Gary was a past member of the California Cattlemens' Association and California Cattle Feeders association. At various times, Gary worked as a commodity broker for Continental Grains Conti division and others. Gary spent seven years working with his wife Karen at her long-established firm, Blair Grain Co.
Gary served as President of the Brookside Classic's Association and Vice-President of the Golf Community Association at Brookside for the past five years.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert and his wife, Karen Rose of 28 years. He is survived by his brothers Roger and Kent Rose, his stepson David Stedman, and his son-in-law Serge Sihota and two grandsons Aaron and Joel Sihota.
Karen and Gary loved to travel and went around the world in pursuit of new adventures and knowledge.
Gary's warm smile and open heart caused all who met him to believe they had found a new and dear friend. Many thanks to Muffy Ratto (longtime friend of Karen and Gary's) for her friendship and assistance in coordinating care and being at his side during this rapid and unsuspected disease.
Friends wishing to honor Gary are invited to donate in his name to Hospice House of San Joaquin, Church of St. Anne's,1020 W Lincoln Rd Stockton or a charity of your choice
.
There are no memorial services planned at this time due to Coronavirus.