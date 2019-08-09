|
|
Gary Giannini January 15,1960 - August 7, 2019 Gary Giannini, age 59, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on the morning of Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Gary was born on January 15, 1960 in Stockton, California to Anita and Armando Giannini. He attended local schools including St. Luke's Elementary, St. Mary's High School, and the University of Pacific before embarking on his 37 year career as a CPA. He spent the last 27 years as a partner at Schwartz, Giannini, Lantsberger and Adamson CPA firm. Gary met the love of his life, Jenni, in high school in 1976. They were married in 1983 at the Cathedral of the Annunciation and shared 36 wonderful years together. Gary is also survived by his two daughters, Courtney LeBeouf (Alex) and Demi Wright (Josh). Gary was blessed with four grandchildren, Olivia and Gianni LeBeouf and Vincent and Enzo Wright. He is also survived by his brother, Edward Giannini and wife Sandra, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, his beloved nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and the kids of his dear friends who Gary treated like his own. A special thank you to his niece, Jenner Driscoll, who took extra special care of her Uncle Gary during the last few months. The family would also like to thank Gary's many fabulous doctors and staff at Stanford Medical Center, especially Dr. Randall Vagelos, Dr. Aminder Mehdi at Stockton Oncology, and Dr. Richard Waters and his team at Stockton Cardiology. In addition to his love for his family, Gary had a great passion for sports. A long time San Francisco Giants fan, Gary loved attending games with his family and friends. He coached CYO basketball at Annunciation for more than 22 years, sharing his love of the game with hundreds of children while also imparting important life values. In 1983, Gary started the GSFL Fantasy Football League with his best friends and concluded his final season as defending champion. Gary was also a volunteer on several boards in the community, including the Diocese of Stockton, Hospice of San Joaquin, and Dameron Hospital. In the almost 30 years that Gary fought illness, he never once complained, choosing instead to fight on and to live his life for his wife and daughters, displaying selfless devotion to his family and friends. For those fortunate enough to have known him, that is exactly how Gary will be remembered. His family and friends will strive to honor his legacy by living a little more like Gary. Visitation will be held Monday, August 12, at Casa Bonita Funeral Home,2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 13, at the Cathedral of the Annunciation, 400 W. Rose Street, Stockton, CA at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of San Joaquin or Stanford Neuro-Oncology Department. More, my love. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019