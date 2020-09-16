Gene Arnaiz Gene, HAPPY BIRTHDAY Although it's been 11 years since I last touched you, you have continued to touch me everyday of my life, since God called you to his Kingdom on March 4, 2009. Sixty nine years we have been together. We shared 58 years together on earth and the other 11 with you in Heaven. Never have you left my heart, my soul and my thoughts. Daily, l am reminded of you by so many memories and our legacy of the family we have created and the one that we were both joined to by our marriage. God has chosen to send to Heaven our youngest son. Although I am saddened beyond words, I am full of joy beyond words that the two of you will be together again. Until we meet in Heaven, I send all my love, our children's love, our families love, and our friend's love. Happy Birthday, your wife forever Shirley



