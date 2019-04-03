|
Genevieve Marie
Della Nina
April 2, 1922 - March 30, 2019
Genevieve Marie Della Nina passed peacefully on March 30, 2019. Born to Massimo and Louisa Pizzi in Stockton, CA where she was raised on a family farm in the Stockton / Linden area with siblings, George (deceased), Angeline, Ronald (deceased) and Louise Seica (deceased). After graduating in 1941 from Stockton High School, she went to work for Katten & Marengo and then Gaia Delucchi where Genevieve met Gino Della Nina. They married in 1946 at St. Michael's.
Gino and Genevieve established their home on Robert's Island where they raised their two sons Don and Denis.
After the passing of her husband in 1962, Genevieve continued to raise her boys while going on to get her cosmetology
license and worked as the bus driver and custodian for 30 years at Holt Union School before retiring in 1987. After retiring Genevieve returned to her first love caring for her family. Gen dedicated her life to her family, never asking or needing much. Her love for her children and grandchildren was immeasurable. Her greatest joy came from knowing her family was happy.
She is survived by sons Donald (Gail) Della Nina and Denis
(Elizabeth) Della Nina, 6 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, great-great granddaughter and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A very special thank you to her extended family Gina, Gino, Gary,
Suzanne, Joanne, and Janet Del Carlo. Viewing will be held Thursday April 4, 2019 from 3-7 pm and services Friday April 5, 10am at Chapel of the Palms, 303 S. California St., Stockton.
Committal to follow at San
Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Apr. 3, 2019