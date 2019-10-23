|
|
George A. Merced Feb. 9, 1945 - Oct. 14, 2019 George Arnold Merced a resident of St. George, Utah, passed away October 14, 2019 at his home. He was born February 9, 1945 in Cidra, Puerto Rico to Maximino Merced and Iberia Rivera. George was raised in Puerto Rico, moved to Brooklyn, NY at 14 years old, moved to St. Thomas, USVI at 18 years old and opened a gift shop. Returned to NYC in 1970 where he met his life partner of almost 50 years, Edith Senet Gomes and her three daughters. In 1974, they all moved to California and in2005 George and Edith retired in St. George, UT. George enjoyed watching baseball, playing dominos and visit Mesquite with his family and friends. George is survived by Edith S. Gomes, life partner from St. George, UT; daughters, Zenet Negron, Elaine Gutierrez and Nelcy Sousa; grandchildren, Thomas Guzman, Jaclyn Guzman, Thomas Sousa, Tayler Sousa, Lexis Robbins and great-grandchildren, Trey Guzman and Tanner Guzman from Lodi and Stockton, CA. He is survived by his brother, Manuel Merced from Boston, MA and sisters, Lydia Merced, Sylvia Merced, Ruth Robles, Donna Robles from NYC. He is preceded in death by his sister, Maria Merced. Funeral services were heldon Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11AMat the St. George Community Church, St. George UT. Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign George's online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 23, 2019