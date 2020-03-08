Home

George Chan

George Chan Obituary
George Chan 1929 - 2020 George Chan, life long resident of Stockton, a loving father and husband, passed away on March 1, 2020 at the age of 90. George will be missed for his wisdom, knowledge, generosity, and deep consideration of others. Being very active in the Chinese community, he was a Tai Chi instructor, member of Jene Wah, and a son to parents who owned Fook Chong located on Washington St. in Stockton Chinatown. He was a Navy veteran serving in the Korean war, and also retired from the U.S. postal service after 33 yrs. George enjoyed exercising and meditation, line dancing at the Oak Park Senior Center, and casino bus trips with friends and family. Preceded in death by his wife, Toshi; brothers, Haye, Charlie, Albert, Henry, Wei and sister, Eva Yee. He is survived by his siblings, Bertie Wong, Robert Chan, Hannon Chan; son, Curtis; daughter, Nadine; and grandchildren, Kayla and Albert Jr. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California St., Stockton, CA. 95202 on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11am. Visitation will be held at DeYoung Memorial Chapel on March 17, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm. Committal will be at the Stockton Chinese Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions in his memory be made to Jene Wah, Inc. 238 E. Church St., Stockton, CA. 95203
Published in The Record on Mar. 8, 2020
