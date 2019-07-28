Home

George Francis Steckler Jr.

George Francis Steckler Jr. Obituary
George Francis Steckler, Jr. 1947 - 2019 George Steckler Jr, 71, passed away July 23 at DMC due to complications from a stroke and battling many years of dementia. At 20, George joined the US Navy and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Upon discharging from the Navy, George would find his passion in photography. He would eventually move to Maui where he found a love for the island and for taking pictures of the sunsets and wildlife. George is preceded in death by his father George Sr., mother Frances, wife Bonnie (Mueller) and brother Richard. He leaves behind son Thomas (Amanda) Steckler, sister Lynne, son Scott, friend Cookie Rivera and only grandchild Nolan. Viewing will take place Tues, July 30, 3 - 8pm Vineyard Chapel, Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi. Burial-Wed. July 31 at 10am.
Published in The Record on July 28, 2019
