|
|
George H. Lourenco July 9, 1970 - Dec. 30, 2019 George Lourenco, of Stockton California passed away December 30, 2019. George was born in Merced, California on July 9, 1970 to Jerimia & Maria Lourenco. He came from a proud Portuguese family and was the youngest of five boys. The family moved to Hilmar, California where he spent his childhood and later graduated from high school. As a child, he always knew what hard work meant. He worked on dairies with his father and brothers. After high school George became a lab technician, but that was not his passion. He found his true passion in real estate for over 22 years. He loved making people happy. Whether it was selling a home or helping his fellow Realtors, he was a giver. He loved all people. He was the most beautiful soul and a hard worker. A loving partner to his significant other and a loving father to his daughter. George's story is this, just love. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Joseph Lourenco. George is survived by his loving partner and best friend, Donnell Lott, daughter, Shelby Wilson, and his three brothers: Tony (Sara), Jerry (Marylou), & Frank (Irene) Lourenco, and nieces and nephews. He now joins his parents, brother Joe, and his beloved dogs Peaches, Foxy, & Freeway in heaven. A special thank you to Grupe Real Estate, Jerry Abbott & Co-Workers - The Cool Kidz Crew & all the great friends that George had in the business. Thank you All. Please join us for his services at 10 a.m. on January 29, 2020 at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, California.
Published in The Record on Jan. 26, 2020