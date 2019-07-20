|
George Henry Sanderson, Jr. Nov. 1, 1934 - July 4, 2019 George Henry Sanderson, beloved husband and father, was ushered into the pure and loving presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the 4th of July, 2019. Born to George & Georgia Sanderson in Stockton, Ca., George was preceded in death by his parents and all three of his siblings, Jean, Ed, and Lorna, as well as two of his sons, David and Jonathan. George is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judith G. Sanderson (Epley); his children Laurie Sanderson-Walcott (Bob), Steve Sanderson, Gwen Sanderson, and Rebekah Delgado (Art); his grandchildren Alexander, William, and Thess Walcott; Ethney and Gaelan Delgado; nephew Chris Minerva-Rivers and nieces Daisy Andersen and Annika Powell Paradise. George grew up in Stockton, attending El Dorado High School for two years, then attended Culver Military Academy for his last two years of high school. After attending Pomona College (1953-55), he completed a BA in Chemistry at University of the Pacific (1957), spent one year at Dallas Theological Seminary (1963), took a one-year graduate course in Theology at Multnomah School of the Bible (1964), then a Master's of Science in Environmental Science at West Coast University in Los Angeles, Ca., in 1977. Following graduation from UOP he served in active duty in Korea as a 2nd Lt. of the 101st Division (1957-1959) where he taught Chemical, Biological and Radiological Defense. While serving in Korea, he started one of the first Boy Scout troop in Puchon County, Korea and helped to upgrade an orphanage in Seoul, Korea. He continued in Army Ready Reserves for 26 years and taught a for desert troops at the Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Irwin in 1983, before moving North. George retired, as Lt. Col. from Army reserves in 1986, then from 2010-2017 he led educational tours through the Veterans Museum in Sonora, on Saturdays. In 1970, George worked full-time, for 6 months, at Campus Crusade for Christ in San Bernardino, then as a Chemist for the Air Pollution Control District (San Bernardino, CA 1970-1979; Victorville, CA 1979-1981; Stockton, CA 1982-1987). Earning his teaching degree in 1988, he became a substitute teacher (Stockton & Lodi 1988-89; Tuolumne County 1990-2008). George was a great story teller, and the kids in the classes loved learning history in story form. In April of 1970, George joined Gideons International with whom he proudly served for 49 years. From 2009-2017, he helped with prison ministry services at Sierra Conservation Center and taught Bible in the Tuolumne County Jail (1994-2016). He, with the help of his wife Judy, was known for his compassion and willingness to help those in need, helping ex-convicts to get back on their feet, helping people who were down and out with supplies, store runs, dump runs, moving into apartments or taking them to church. A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Thursday July 25, 2019 at 11:00am at Heritage Christian Church, 19530 Hillsdale Dr., Sonora, CA. Donations in George's memory can be sent to Gideons International, P.O. Box 164, Standard, CA 95373.
Published in The Record on July 20, 2019