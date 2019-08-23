|
|
George John Vezaldenos September 3, 1932 - August 18, 2019 George John Vezaldenos: September 3, 1932 to August 18, 2019; passed away peacefully with his beloved wife, Elizabeth and family by his side. George was the second child born September 3, 1932 in French Camp, California to Marian Emmaline and John Konstantine Vezaldenos, the family farmed for a short time in Imperial Valley, California but returned to French Camp to settle into the family farm where George farmed his entire life until the time of his passing. He met Elizabeth Brazil, fell in love and they were married February 10, 1956 and shared 63 wonderful years together. Aside from his lifelong career in farming he was also a Longshoreman and Operating Engineer. He loved taking road trips and ocean cruises with his wife, traveling to Greece twice to visit family and explore his family roots. He loved wine making, gardening and volunteering annually at St. Basil's Greek Festival. He will be remembered for his compassion, honesty, integrity and strong work ethic; but above all else his love of family and keeping his Greek heritage alive in the two generations he leaves behind. To his many nieces and nephews, he was the family historian and keeper of the past. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Marian. Survived by his beloved wife Elizabeth Vezaldenos. His siblings, Gus Vezaldenos, Jim Vezaldenos, Katherine Pagnucci, Maryanthia Willhite, Evangeli (Jim) Bowden and John Vezaldenos. His many nieces and nephews as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. He is dearly missed by his love ones who celebrate that he is at peace and without suffering. God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts. Service information: Visitation at Park View Memorial Chapel, French Camp (3661 E. French Camp Road) on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Chapel service Park View Memorial Chapel on Monday August 26, 2019 at 10:00 am. Private Family Internment 11:00 am at Park View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in George's name to St. Basil's Greek Orthodox Church, 920 W. March Lane, Stockton, CA 95207 or the . Park View Mortuary in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Record from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019