George Louis Spadafore
Feb. 22, 1930 - June 10, 2019
George Louis Spadafore
passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 89. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Shirley Spadafore, son Tom Spadafore (Marci), daughter Lori Freitas (Al),
grandchildren Ryan Grayson (Mekayla), Gino Spadafore,
Dominic Spadafore, great-grandson Giovanni George Grayson. George is preceded in death by his late parents Michael and Mary Spadafore.
George was born on February 22, 1930 in San Jose, CA.
He attended schools in the
San Jose area growing up.
After graduating high school George attended San Jose State where he received his
Bachelors in Business
Administration then he went to the US Army and served in the Korean War. He met his wife Shirley just prior to entering the service they married and settled into Stockton to raise their
family. George devoted many years working for San Joaquin County.
George was passionate about golf, youth athletics in his
younger days, coaching several different sports activities, and
always encouraging the youth to participate in sports. But most
of all George was always
encouraging to his children and especially his grandchildren to set goals and achieve them.
He will be dearly missed by
his family, friends, and grandchildren who loved and cherished him very much.
DeYoung Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Spadafore family. A Viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 9-11 am followed by a
Funeral service at 11 am at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, Stockton. The Committal will be private. In Lieu of Flowers the Spadafore family has asked
donations be made in honor of George Spadafore to
/ Northern California,
2425 Stockton Blvd,
Sacramento, CA 95817.
