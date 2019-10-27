|
George Oakes Jaquith August 19, 1946 October 1, 2019 George O. Jaquith, 73, passed away Oct. 1 at his home in Stockton, CA after a recent surgery. George was born in Brawley, CA and spent his boyhood years there, graduating from Brawley Union High School in 1964. He graduated from Stanford University in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and in 1969 earned a Master in Business Administration with emphasis in Finance and Economics from Stanford. He also graduated from the Palo Alto Institute of Religion in 1969. George served in the Army National Guard of California. George worked in investment banking/corporate finance for Dean Witter & Co. in southern California and New York. He founded a number of private businesses in the U.S., several which involved extensive travels in Africa and England. In 1997, he established Wind Canyon Books, an aviation book publishing and distribution company. Rumor has it that he actually read every book in his warehouse - which would be a fete for most but George read each of them twice! In 1999, thirty-four years after they met at Stanford as freshmen, he and Toni Lindeman of Stockton re-met and then were married in 2002. George was a fan of the New England Patriots and was also an avid Stanford football (and Andrew Luck) fan. George was a swimmer and golfer, a piano player a composer; some would say he loved to drive, as his 2008 Ford Focus had over 262,000 miles! He enjoyed movies, books on all kinds of subjects and avoided paperwork whenever possible. He loved to share dinner with family and friends, especially at the Canal Street Grill in the Stockton Hilton. George will be remembered for his intellectual curiosity about all subjects, his analytical mind, his openness to life and new experiences, his readiness to bet a quarter on most anything, his smile, great laugh, and an especially lively (and irrepressible) sense of humor, accompanied by his ability to tell a great story and a really good joke. He connected easily with people and was always empathetic, compassionate and caring. George was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. George and Pearl Jaquith of Brawley, CA. He is survived by his four children from a previous marriage, Tricia (Andy) Quintana, Melanie (Matthew) Todd and Brian of UT and Camma (Ryan) McGraw of FL; three grandchildren, Katherine Rose, Sarah and Julia Todd. George also leaves behind dear brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Lorraine Lindeman and Terry and Sydne Lindeman of CA; Craig and Shery Hoellwarth of ID and many, many friends. At his request, no services will be held, but a gathering in his memory will take place later this year. In lieu of flowers, tributes may be sent to St. Mary's Dining Room, 545 W. Sonora St., Stockton 95203.
Published in The Record on Oct. 27, 2019