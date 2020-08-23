George Robert Feicht 1943 - 2020 George Robert Feicht of Stockton passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, George was raised in Compton, California. He attended Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton, California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, and obtained his Masters in Public Administration from the University of San Francisco. During college, he coached basketball and football at Leuders Park for Compton Parks and Rec. It was there he met Frances Esposito and pursued her until she finally agreed to date him. This was the best decision he ever made. They were married almost 54 years. In 1976, George and Frances moved their family to Linden, California and raised their two daughters to appreciate growing food and raising a lot of pets. From 1977 to 1987, George and Frances were in positions of leadership in the Linden Peters 4-H club while their daughters participated in as many classes, parades, and camps as they possibly could. After 41 years of good country living, they moved to Stockton, California to enjoy being closer to friends during their golden years. George dedicated his life to helping those in need. He was the San Joaquin County administrator for substance abuse prevention programs. He was also instrumental in establishing the first-ever Drug Court in San Joaquin County. George was an elder in the Order of White Bison, which offers healing and wellness programs to Native Americans struggling with addiction. In 1996, George traveled to North Dakota with other elders of White Bison to visit White Cloud, the last Albino American bison born and considered to be sacred and spiritually significant. It was there George met the Dalai Lama. The Dalai Lama stated a life well-lived is one in which we provide peace for others. By giving his support, comfort, and encouragement, George has helped hundreds find the strength to overcome insurmountable odds and know peace. George is preceded in death by his dad, mother, and brother. He is survived by his wife Frances; his two daughters Kim Verity of Los Altos and Reichel Everhart of Sacramento; and three awesome grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
at https://alz.org/norcal
. A Memorial service will be planned for the near future.