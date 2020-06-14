George Shigenori Mizuno
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Shigenori Mizuno Mar. 24, 1932 - June 2, 2020 George Shigenori Mizuno of Tracy, CA passed away on June 2, 2020 at the age of 88. Mr. Mizuno is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Jenny Mizuno and their children; Keith (Dana) Mizuno of Tracy, Charlotte (Bobby) Williams of Tracy, and Kirk Mizuno of Stockton. Grandfather of Kacie, Tyler, Kyle, Corinne, Garret, Brent, and Kaitlin. Great grandfather to Olivia and Dakota Klein, Wyatt and Atlas Williams, Kyle Jr. Mizuno, and Gianna and Sophia Martinez. Brother of Mildred Sasaki. He was preceded in death by his son, Doug Mizuno, and four siblings, Tom Mizuno, Ray Mizuno, Wayne Mizuno, and Dolores Hamaji. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George Mizuno's honor to the Stockton Buddhist Church. Service will be held through Zoom for immediate family members and a celebration of life to be held at a later date due to the global pandemic.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved