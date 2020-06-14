George Shigenori Mizuno Mar. 24, 1932 - June 2, 2020 George Shigenori Mizuno of Tracy, CA passed away on June 2, 2020 at the age of 88. Mr. Mizuno is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Jenny Mizuno and their children; Keith (Dana) Mizuno of Tracy, Charlotte (Bobby) Williams of Tracy, and Kirk Mizuno of Stockton. Grandfather of Kacie, Tyler, Kyle, Corinne, Garret, Brent, and Kaitlin. Great grandfather to Olivia and Dakota Klein, Wyatt and Atlas Williams, Kyle Jr. Mizuno, and Gianna and Sophia Martinez. Brother of Mildred Sasaki. He was preceded in death by his son, Doug Mizuno, and four siblings, Tom Mizuno, Ray Mizuno, Wayne Mizuno, and Dolores Hamaji. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George Mizuno's honor to the Stockton Buddhist Church. Service will be held through Zoom for immediate family members and a celebration of life to be held at a later date due to the global pandemic.