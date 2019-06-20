Home

George Vasbinder

George Vasbinder Obituary
George Vasbinder

October 9, 1939 - June 9, 2019

George Vasbinder, much loved

husband, stepfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend,

passed away on Sunday,

June 9, 2019.

Born in Minnesota on Oct. 9, 1939, he spent most of his early years in Traverse City, where he found lifelong friends, fun times and a love for the area.

He graduated from Traverse City High School in 1957, then from Monmouth College, of

New Jersey, in 1964 and later from Palmer College of

Chiropractic in 1977.

After that, he settled in

Stockton, California, to begin his career as a chiropractor,

opening his first office in

October 1978. He practiced for over 40 years. George's life was filled with music, golf, skiing, good food, friends, travel and his continued professional

education.

He was fun-loving and firm in his beliefs, always interested in

health and improving his

chiropractic abilities to help

others feel better. Humor was

important to him, and he

entertained us with his

fun-filled, humorous stories about his life's experiences, many taking place in Michigan. George and Mary Ann married in 2000. Their life together was filled with adventure and fun, lots of music and time with close friends and family. In his quest to enjoy music and fun

experiences, his final moments were spent buying train tickets to get to a music concert in Reno!

He was preceded in death by his father, Irvin; and his mother,

Mildred. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; and her three

children, EB, Ann and Matthew; and their families, which

include seven grandchildren; and his two sons-in-law, with

whom he had a special bond; his sister, Brenda; his niece,

Julie; and her family.

There will be a celebration of his life Aug. 3, 2019.
Published in The Record from June 20 to June 21, 2019
