George Vasbinder
October 9, 1939 - June 9, 2019
George Vasbinder, much loved
husband, stepfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend,
passed away on Sunday,
June 9, 2019.
Born in Minnesota on Oct. 9, 1939, he spent most of his early years in Traverse City, where he found lifelong friends, fun times and a love for the area.
He graduated from Traverse City High School in 1957, then from Monmouth College, of
New Jersey, in 1964 and later from Palmer College of
Chiropractic in 1977.
After that, he settled in
Stockton, California, to begin his career as a chiropractor,
opening his first office in
October 1978. He practiced for over 40 years. George's life was filled with music, golf, skiing, good food, friends, travel and his continued professional
education.
He was fun-loving and firm in his beliefs, always interested in
health and improving his
chiropractic abilities to help
others feel better. Humor was
important to him, and he
entertained us with his
fun-filled, humorous stories about his life's experiences, many taking place in Michigan. George and Mary Ann married in 2000. Their life together was filled with adventure and fun, lots of music and time with close friends and family. In his quest to enjoy music and fun
experiences, his final moments were spent buying train tickets to get to a music concert in Reno!
He was preceded in death by his father, Irvin; and his mother,
Mildred. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; and her three
children, EB, Ann and Matthew; and their families, which
include seven grandchildren; and his two sons-in-law, with
whom he had a special bond; his sister, Brenda; his niece,
Julie; and her family.
There will be a celebration of his life Aug. 3, 2019.
Published in The Record from June 20 to June 21, 2019