George Vladimer Rossi June 16, 1947 - July 23, 2020 George Vladimer Rossi Sr., 73, died on July 23, 2020 at his home in Stockton, CA. He was born to the late John A. Rossi (Marie) and the late Marcela A. Sanchez (John) and was the grandson of Cesira Nomellini. He is survived by his beloved sister and best friend Katherine Thomas (Dick), his two sons, Michael G. Rossi and George V. Rossi Jr. He leaves behind his grandson Demetrius Rossi, niece Michelle Zindel (Garth), God son and great nephew Gabriel Streeter and God daughter and great niece Isabella Zindel, great niece Melissa Moreno, and long time friend Kathryn Reynolds. George served his country in the USMC and was a Purple Heart recipient in the Vietnam war. He worked for Con Agra Food for 35 years before retiring. He enjoyed his retirement gambling, fishing and traveling with his son Michael. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers to Front Line COVID Healthcare Workers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
