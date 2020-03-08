|
George Wayland Rogers February 14, 1936 - February 22, 2020 George Wayland Rogers, age 84, crossed over peacefully to the eternal light of Boogie Woogie land with his daughter Jody by his side at his and his beloved Fran's residence in Wickenburg, Arizona on Saturday, February 22, 2020. The cause of death was squamous cell cancer. Born February 14,1936 in Boswell, Oklahoma to Wayne and Pauline Rogers, his family of three older sisters (Linda, Alta, and Atcey) and older brother (Sonny) finally settled in Long Beach, California. During his early teens upon hearing the song "Cuban Sugar Hill" his profound love and passion for Boogie Woogie music began. He was self-taught learning to play by ear and embarked on a life-long love affair with playing Boogie Woogie on the piano. He joined the army in 1954 and after completing his service in 1956 he met and married Betty Hill, the mother of his only child, Jody. They later divorced in 1966. Life-long Teamster Union member, George was truck driving during the week and piano playing evenings, nights and through the weekend. Life happened and a few marriages later he met the love of his life Fran Eich in Stockton, at Parents Without Partners (while he was signing up his long-time friend and former wife Judy Light.). Fran and George hit it off and were together eight years before getting married in 1992. In 1994, George was honored by the Delta Blood Bank as a 5-gallon blood donor. He loved the outdoors and critters of all kinds. He and Fran had an amazing collection of fossilized bugs, birds, and lizards, which they later donated to a school. After making a home on 10 rural acres in Salome, Arizona in 1995, George continued to jam every chance he got and played with the Outback Blues Band from 2000 to 2002 and then again in 2008, retiring in 2009. In 2017 George and Fran traded their Rogers' Roost homestead for the easy life at My Father's Retirement Ranch in Wickenburg, Arizona. George celebrated his 84th birthday this year on Valentines Day in Yuma with his daughter and her spouse, joined by all the kids, grandkids, and great grandkids for a fun reunion where he got to meet the new babies in the family. George is survived by his wife Frances S. Rogers, daughter Jody Michaud (Joseph), grandkids Tiffany Rogers, Crystal Richardson, Melody Richardson, Brian Jenkins; daughter Maureen VanWalleghan (Kevin), grandkid Haley VanWalleghan; son David Eich (Yvonne); granddaughters Mavreen Sharrar (Matt) great grandkids: Seth, Mara, Lily; and Spring House (David) great grandkids: Autumn, Thunder, Winter, Summer, and David. George is also survived by his older sisters Linda and Alta Bouscal and nieces and nephews to many to count. Referred to as Dubby, George was always remembered as the "fun" uncle. A Celebration of Life will be held at My Father's Retirement Ranch in Wickenburg, Arizona on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 11:00am to 3:00pm. Any photos that friends and family would like to have included in George's Celebration of Life slide show can be emailed to GeorgeRogersPhotos1936@gmail. com. Photos received after March 13th will be posted on the Celebration of Life photo board. Condolence messages can be left at www.wickenburg funeralhome.com. The family welcomes donations as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers, which can be sent (in George's name) to Wickenburg Friends of Music, P.O. Box 2078, Wickenburg, AZ 85358.
Published in The Record on Mar. 8, 2020