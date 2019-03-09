Home

Georgia Frances Slovak Harrell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Georgia Frances Slovak Harrell Obituary
Georgia Frances

Slovak Harrell

Feb. 22, 1923 - Feb. 25, 2019

Georgia was born and raised in Ennis, Texas to a family of 10 children. She will always be

remembered for her beautiful smile and sense of humor.

She gave so much to so many, volunteering her time and

cooking talents to the poor and mentally ill. She loved her

family, Catholic faith and Czech heritage. You could find her

listening to and singing her

favorite Czech songs, even playing her harmonic into her 90's. She was something else and will be so remembered for her love of life (and ice cream!). Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, 5 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Ringness (Dick), son, Michael Harrell, brother John Slovak,

3 granddaughters, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family thanks Sonia Rizo and Hospice of San Joaquin for their compassionate care and requests that in lieu flowers, donations be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
