|
|
Georgia Frances
Slovak Harrell
Feb. 22, 1923 - Feb. 25, 2019
Georgia was born and raised in Ennis, Texas to a family of 10 children. She will always be
remembered for her beautiful smile and sense of humor.
She gave so much to so many, volunteering her time and
cooking talents to the poor and mentally ill. She loved her
family, Catholic faith and Czech heritage. You could find her
listening to and singing her
favorite Czech songs, even playing her harmonic into her 90's. She was something else and will be so remembered for her love of life (and ice cream!). Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, 5 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Ringness (Dick), son, Michael Harrell, brother John Slovak,
3 granddaughters, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family thanks Sonia Rizo and Hospice of San Joaquin for their compassionate care and requests that in lieu flowers, donations be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019