Georgia Juanita Taylor December 4, 1916 - December 5, 2019 Georgia Juanita Taylor, resident of Stockton and Manteca for more than a century, died as she had lived, gently and peacefully, surrounded by her family on December 5, 2019 at her home in Sacramento. It was the day after her 103rd birthday. Born on a family farm in Manteca a few months before America entered World War I, Georgia saw a great deal. She graduated from Manteca High School in 1934 and married Richard "Red" Taylor, a truck driver, a year later. In the 1940s and '50s, Georgia was proprietor with her sister of a saloon and three markets in Stockton. The last half of her career saw her behind the counter at Alpine Pharmacy on Main Street through the 1980's. As she had on the farm, Georgia put in long days without complaint, providing courteous service, keeping a tidy shop and meticulously balancing the till and books. Her generosity, friendliness and unflagging good cheer made her beloved in the community, as she was in her family. She was consistently, almost unerringly, kind. She stayed in her lane. She didn't gossip (although she enjoyed her tabloids). She laughed easily and often. She never failed to have a fantastic supply of candy available to guests, perhaps a reflection of both her graciousness as a hostess and her skill maintaining an inventory. Her beloved husband of 64 years, Richard Taylor, preceded her in death, as did all of her siblings, Diamonda "Monda" Gross, Venus Smith, and George Pappas. She is survived by her only child, John (Marilyn Paulson) Taylor of Sacramento. She leaves behind three grieving grandchildren, Kimberly (Joseph) Oliva of Yuba City, Jeff (Amy) Taylor of Oakland and Chris (Melissa) Taylor of Dixon; as well as her daughter-in-law, Sandra Taylor of Yuba City. Her sister-in-law, Lois Pappas lives in Stockton. Georgia was a beloved aunt to Nita Gray of Elk Grove, Carol Ann Smith of Pahrump, NV, Joanne Rockford of Olympia, WA, Robert (Joann) Moore of Woodside, Judy (Joe) Kettwig of Castro Valley and Ken (Sue) Taylor of Oakland. She had seven great-grandchildren who will miss her tremendously also. There will be a Memorial honoring Georgia on Tuesday, December 17th. It will start at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California Street, Stockton with a 9:00 AM reception with refreshments. A 10:00 AM Memorial Service on site and then a 12:00 noon interment at Valley View Cemetery, 3661 E. French Camp Road, Manteca. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in her name to the .
Published in The Record on Dec. 11, 2019