Georgia Olene Gregory-McAuliffe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Georgia Olene Gregory-McAuliffe Obituary
Georgia Olene Gregory-McAuliffe

Jan. 24, 1945 - Feb. 6, 2019

Georgia lived in Lodi for over 30 years. A member of Beta Sigma Phi for 55 years, member of

Linden chapter for 47 years. Married Dennis McAuliffe on Oct. 1, 2000. She was cosmetologist for 20 years and realtor for 15 years. Her passion was

designing, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Georgia is survived by husband Dennis McAuliffe, daughter Shanna Gregory-Cariglio, grandson Blake Scagliotti, siblings Gary (Susan) Anders, Barbara (Jim) Nesbitt, niece Shelly

Rogers and nephew Chuck Anders. Preceded in death parents James and Ethel Anders, husband Russel Gregory and nephew James Anders.

Visitation will be held on Mon. Feb. 11, 2019 from Noon to 8:00 pm and services will be held Tues. Feb. 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm at at Cherokee Memorial

Vineyard Chapel.
Published in The Record from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2019
