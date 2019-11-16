|
|
Gerald Alexander Steele 1936 - 2019 On October 26, 2019 Gerald A. Steele, best known as 'Jerry' or 'Pinky' to those who knew him in his early years, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side. He was 82 years old. He was born in Fresno, California on November 1, 1936 to Alexander and Irene Steele. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Alice and his son, Bryon. Jerry grew up and lived his young adult life in the Bay Area. He graduated from Sequoia High School in 1954 where he excelled in baseball, football, track and rugby. He later went on to Menlo Junior College and The University of Southern California. Jerry is survived by his son, Rolly Steele; his first wife, Lovey Del Sarto (Rolly's mom); his daughter, Tracey (Joseph) Lavagnino and his son, Michael (Cydnie) Steele. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Delaney, Rolly and Michael Steele, Jack and Katie Kipp and Alexis, Sophie and Bryan Steele and by his sisters, Suzanne Johnston and Carolyn Jackson. Jerry worked many years as a Regional Sales Manager for Whirlpool Corporation. He was a devoted member of the Linden Lion's Club for almost 40 years and was also a 5th degree Mason. Jerry had many good times taking his 57 T-Bird to 'Hot August Nights' in Reno. He was always ready to play a round of golf with his friends or family members. But his favorite hobby was being a grandpa; he was his grandchildren's #1 fan! Jerry was an amazing husband, father, grandpa and friend. He will be missed! The family would like to extend it's gratitude to Jerry's friends and the caring staff at The Thornton Commons, as well as his friends and staff at Lodi Cardiac Rehab. A private Celebration of his Life will be held by family and friends at the Linden Lion's Club on Saturday, November 23rd. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Linden Lion's Club or to a .
Published in The Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019