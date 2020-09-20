Gerald "Jerry" Coburn January 16, 1935 - September 8, 2020 Gerald "Jerry" Coburn, died peacefully at home on September 8, 2020 in Stockton, California at the age of 85. Jerry was born on January 16, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Leland and Blanche Coburn. In 1948, he moved to Linden with his family. He attended Linden High School where he enjoyed playing football, basketball, and baseball. In 2009, he was proud to be inducted into the Linden Athletic Hall of Fame as a running back on the football team that won the first Tri-Valley League Championship. After graduating from high school in 1953, Jerry managed a service station in Linden and served as an artillery specialist in the California National Guard. In 1958, he began working for Del Monte Foods, and remained employed there for 55 years. As a buyer and supervisor, Jerry made many friends and mentored several young people in a profession that he thoroughly enjoyed. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Lorraine, whom he met and married in 1961, as well as his loving sons Terry (Vicki) and Tim (Jean), and his sister, Sharon Maragliano. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren: Alex Coburn, Kendra Coburn, and Nicole Coburn. He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father, Charles Osborne, and his half-brother, Dale Gordan Coburn. Jerry enjoyed caring for his yard, reading, traveling, and watching football. He was a devoted fan of the 49ers and stuck with them in good times and bad times. He also took great pride watching the athletic and musical performances of his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his dependability, honesty, and kindness. A funeral mass is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29th at 10:00 AM at Presentation Church. Please be advised that the mass will be held outdoors and is limited to 50 people. All persons attending will be required to bring their own chairs, and RSVP with the family due to Covid-19 restrictions. Donations may be made to the Parkinson's Research Foundation, or your favorite charity
. Committal will be private at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. A virtual guestbook is available to make comments and be signed at www.deyoungmemorial.com
. The family would like to thank Dr. Mita Gordo, Chris at Lincoln Square Post Acute Care, Solomon at Aspire Hospice, and Patty at Apex Care for their care and dedication." DeYoung Memorial Chapel