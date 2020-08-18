Gerald Hunter 1936 - 2020 Gerald Hunter was born August 18, 1936, to Willie Curtis Hunter and Vera Cofield -Hunter. He was born in Detroit, Michigan. Gerald attended public schools in Detroit and later relocated to Phoenix, Arizona, and completed high school at George Washington Carver High School. Upon graduating from high school, he moved to France with his brother and sister in law. He later joined the United States Army in Swibracken, Germany. Gerald later returned to Phoenix, Arizona to further his education at Phoenix College and Arizona State University. He received a B.S. Degree in Liberal Arts from ASU. He met and then married Beverly Vivian Rose Turman November 11, 1960. To this union born; three children were born; Angela Yvette Hunter, Jeffery Alan Hunter (Yvonne) and Charlotte Veronica Hunter-Brown. Gerald and Beverly moved to Stockton, California in 1961, and lived there for thirty plus years. During this time he received his Masters Degree in School Administration, from Sacramento State University in 1973. Gerald began his teaching career at McKinley Elementary School in Stockton Unified School District. He later became one of the top administrators in the school district. He retired from Stockton Unified School District in 1993, and returned to live in Glendale, Arizona. He became a substitute teacher in the Peoria Unified School District for many years. He is survived by his loving wife Beverly Vivian, three children, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He also leaves 2 sisters-in law and 1 brother-in-law to cherish his memories. Funeral Service Live stream viewing can seen on Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary and Cemetery on Facebook, Wednesday August 19, at 10am.



