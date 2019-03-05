Home

Gerald Joseph Eques

Gerald Joseph

Eques Sr.

Passed away on February 28th 2019. He lost his courageous battle with Mesothelioma of

4½years. He was a lifelong

resident of Stockton, California.

Mr. Eques retired from Stockton Unified School District with 36 years of service.

He leaves behind his beloved son Gerald Eques Jr. (Kelsi), long time companion Chris Eques, brother Micheal Eques (Linda) and sister Florance Chambers. The most precious part of his life were his two grandsons Brandon and Ryan Eques whom he fought so hard to live for. He will always be their Papa.

Family and friends are invited to the funeral services 10 am,

Monday March 11th, 2019 in the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial, 14165 N Beckman Rd. Lodi CA.
Published in The Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019
