Colonel Gerald K. Evans Jr., USAF (Retired) April 13,1929 - Sept. 8, 2019 On September 8th, Gerald passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Gerald grew up in Stockton, attended Saint Mary's College, until enlisting in the Air Force in August of 1949. He was a bomber pilot, serving over 26 years in the United States Air Force in various assignments, but flying was his joy. He met the love of his life, Betty whom he married in March of 1959, who proceeded him in death in 1999. Gerald is survived by his five children, Diane Scissons, Karen Mata, Michael (Rachelle)Evans, Sandra (Steve) Rivera and Richard Evans as well as grandchildren Brian Evans, Jeffrey Evans, Kelly Scissons, Amanda Evans. Great grandchildren Tallulah, Sawyer and Cambria Grace Evans. (Proceeding him in death, grandsons Matthew Hooten and Alex Scissons.) Gerald retired from the USAF in 1975, and settled his family in Stockton. He was the Manager of the Northern California Grain Exchange until he retired in 1992. He volunteered over 10,000 hours in Stockton Police Department's V.I.P.S. program, and then volunteered until this month, logging in over 20,000 hours in the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department's S.T.A.R.S. Program. He loved talking about his stories of being a pilot, and was extremely intelligent. He liked to joke around, loved his cigars, Doris Day, John Wayne and Murder She Wrote. He loved to show off his memorabilia, and reminded us all he missed the good old days and fishing with his buddies. He believed in patriotism, family, the military and being a respectable man. He had a gruff exterior, but a heart of gold. He missed our Mother everyday of the 20 years he was without her. He lived a full life, and the world was a better place because of him. He was loved, is loved, and will be missed. He flew into the final blue yonder where our Mother, Matthew, and Alex were all waiting for him. A celebration of life will be held September 24, 2019 at 1:00 at the Evergreen Chapel, Cherokee Memorial Park Lodi, Ca.
Published in The Record on Sept. 15, 2019