Gerald Laverne Hadley 1935 - 2020 Gerald Laverne Hadley, 84, passed away on February 23, 2020 at his home in Stockton, California. He was the husband of Carol Naomi Trujillo. They shared 34 adventure filled years of marriage. Born in Paisley, Oregon, he was the son of Lewis G. Hadley and Laura I. McKune. His early years were spent farming and ranching. He later moved to Portland and began a career in civil engineering. While there, he met and married his first wife, Karen Kier and they had three wonderful daughters. Jerry worked for the Army Corps of Engineers. In the course of his time with the Corps, he established the field office when Mt. St. Helens erupted and was honored in the U.S. Congressional Record for his exemplary work. It was during this time that he met and married Carol Naomi Trujillo. Shortly after, Jerry left the Corps for private industry. After moving to Stockton, Jerry was employed at KSN Consulting Engineers. He was there until his retirement at age 79. Jerry was active in the Lions Club and the American Heart Association. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Through his service, he and Carol expanded their family as he became Uncle Jerry, Dad and Grandpa to the members of the Pacific Rim Branch. Their home overflowed with the presence and love of so many additional family members. He enjoyed being outdoors and loved fishing. Jerry will be remembered for his quiet kindness, giving heart and welcoming home. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Carol, nine children, three sons-in-law, two daughters-in-law, twenty-seven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and one brother. Services will be held on Saturday, February 29th at 1 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1616 Pyrenees Drive, Stockton, California. Prior to the funeral services, there will be a visitation from 10:30 - 12:30 at the same location.
Published in The Record from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020