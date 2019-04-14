|
Gerald "Duke" Leo Grilliot
June 29, 1940 - March 30, 2019
With his loving wife Doris at his
bedside, Gerald Leo Grilliot passed away on March 30, 2019, at Kindred
Hospital in Ontario, California. For
eleven months, Gerald was a
patient in several medical facilities, endured many craniotomy surgeries and fought multiple complications following each surgery. Gerald was 78 years of age. He was born in McCartyville, Ohio, on June 29, 1940, to the late Bernard and Frances Grilliot. He was the youngest of 10 children-7 girls, 3 boys. Gerald and Doris were happily married for nearly 38 years. They met when both were teachers at Stagg High School. Throughout his life, Gerald was a loving and caring husband, grandfather, father-in-law, brother-in-law, son, brother, and uncle.
He was the loving father of Regina Woods and Andrea Reed-Machart; grandfather of Paige and Zachary Reed, father-in-law of Blaine Machart, brother-in-law of Janet Salvetti and Frances
(Richard) Bozzano all of Stockton. He was also father-in-law of the late Shane Woods. Gerald is also survived by sisters Joan Grilliot (Columbus, Ohio) Ruth Gehrlich (Orlando, Florida), brother-in-law Joseph Schwartz (Cincinnati, Ohio) and many
nieces and nephew throughout the United States. Gerald (known as "Duke" by family and friends) graduated from Anna High School and the University of Dayton both in Ohio. His summers were spent working at the family business--John Deere
Implement and Sales--a top-selling dealership established by his late grandfather. Gerald received his BA degree in Mathematics from University of Dayton in 1962. With an earnest desire to teach, he began his career as a mathematics teacher at
Kettering High School in Dayton, Ohio. In 1965 he was the
recipient of a US government federal grant which enabled him to pursue an advanced degree in Mathematics. He attended
Oregon State receiving his Master's degree in 1966. At Oregon State Duke met, and became acquainted with, a fellow grant
recipient from Stockton whom he tutored in math. He encouraged Duke to experience teaching in California prior to returning to Ohio. Following several phone conversations and personal
interviews, Duke was hired as a math teacher at Stagg High School where he taught from September 1966 until June 1969.
Arriving in California in 1966, Gerald eventually became a
permanent resident of Stockton. Every summer, he would travel home to Ohio to spend time with his family and friends. Duke also enjoyed fishing trips to Canada with his brother and Ohio friends. From 1969 until his retirement in 2007, Duke was a mathematics teacher at St Mary's High School. Throughout the years he taught advanced math classes, served as department
chairperson, was a class advisor, participated in some school
productions, and was advisor of the California Scholarship
Federation (CSF). In 2003 Gerald was inducted into St. Mary's Hall of Fame for his devotion to teaching students. To both family and friends, his wife, Doris, often proudly referred to Gerald as "Mr. Math of St. Mary's High School." Duke exemplified all the
qualities and attributes of a truly exceptional, outstanding teacher and mentor. Well respected by his students, he impacted so many of their lives. Duke provided the ways for them to become successful in math, and he also provided them with the
real-world, life-skills needed to become today's successful
doctors, lawyers, professors, business owners, government
officials, parents, and even major league athletes. Duke had an
innate passion for teaching and his students knew it. He was
patient and fair. He always had time to help students both before and after school. Every school day he arrived an hour before and stayed an hour after the end of the school day. He was available to tutor any students needing additional help with a math lesson. Among his favorite sayings was "with patience everyone has the ability to learn math if shown the proper tools and skills needed to achieve the right answer." For more than 30 years he was
involved with California Scholarship Federation. He served on the state Board of Directors in several positions: State Treasurer, Vice-President, and ultimately as State President. Throughout the years, Gerald occasionally taught an evening class at Delta College. His teaching mythology and patience enabled a blind student and ESL students to master the subject matter. In his younger years Duke performed in a few Stockton Civic Theater productions. He enjoyed bowling on the Stockton Teachers
Bowling league and frequently bowled several perfect scores. Duke and Doris' leisure times were spent at their condo in Incline Village NV. They enjoyed traveling and looked forward to
summer weeks spent in Aruba, where the tourist bureau
recognized them as Distinguished Guests/Goodwill
Ambassadors for the many years they spent visiting the island. Cruising the high seas enabled them to visit new locations and
repeat voyages to several of their favorite travel sites.
Gerald was preceded in death by siblings: Thomas Grilliot,
Bernard (Elsie) Grilliot, Delores (Charles) Frilling, Irene Grilliot, Naomi (Walter) Schroeder, Marlene Schwatz, and Thelma (Sam) Kaup. Duke will be dearly missed by his family and those who knew him. Gerald "Duke" Grilliot touched many lives. Blessed are those who had the privilege to know him and the opportunity to experience his helping hand. He was the most thoughtful and giving person to so many individuals who will greatly miss his
presence.
A Visitation will be held on April 29, 2019 from 2pm to 8pm at De Young Shoreline Chapel, 7676 Shoreline Drive, Stockton, CA with a Rosary at 6pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on April 30, 2019 at 10am at Church of the Presentation, 6715 Leesburg Place, Stockton, CA. Committal to follow at
San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gerald's name may be made to , Shriner Children's Hospital, or a .
