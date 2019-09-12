Home

Gerald Martin Krieg

Gerald Martin Krieg July 17, 1933 - Aug. 28, 2019 Gerald M. Krieg was born in San Jose, CA on July 17,1933 to the parents of John and Anna Krieg. He is survived by Scottish wife, Maureen Krieg; son, Sean Krieg; daughter Aleesha Krieg; twin sister, Anna Maria Propst and Helen LaGault. He graduated from Bellarmine H.S. in San Jose, 1951. He was the owner and operator of Valley Coast Trucking and subhauled for companies for Gilroy and San Jose. His services will be on Friday, Sept. 13 at 1 pm at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Linden.
Published in The Record on Sept. 12, 2019
