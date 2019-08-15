|
|
Geraldine Ann Moresco Sept. 5.1925 - Aug. 12, 2019 On August 12, 2019, Geraldine (93) passed away peacefully at her home in Colusa. Born September 5, 1925 to her parents, James and Maria Bevilaqua, Geraldine grew up in Stockton, where she attended elementary school, high school, and graduated from business college. After she married her husband, Roy Moresco, in November of 1959, they moved to Colusa, where she has been a resident for 57 years. During that time, she owned and helped manage Roy Moresco Inc. with her husband. Geraldine loved people and could always be found talking or helping out a friend. She was a long-time parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and always had a very strong faith in God. Staying true to her Italian background, Geraldine loved to cook and bring the joy of food to others. She loved to tell and share stories over a cup of coffee or tea. She also enjoyed quilting, crocheting, reading, and watching the Hallmark Channel. She was predeceased by her parents and her beloved husband, Roy Moresco, of 41 years. She will be deeply missed by her children: Jeff (Gina) Moresco of Colusa, Susie (Jim) Connelly of Turlock, Brian (Susie) Moresco of Alamo; a brother, Adolph Bevilaqua; 9 grandchildren: Michael, Elizabeth, Katie, Nicholas, Sophia, Rob, Stephen, Annie, Marguerite, Katherine, and her first great grandson Thomas. Visiting hours will be Sunday August 18, 2019 5:00 pm 8:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at McNary-Moore Funeral Service 107 5th Street, Colusa. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday August 19, 2019 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Church 345 Oak Street, Colusa. A family graveside service will be on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E. Harding Way in Stockton at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Geraldine's name to Our Lady of Lourdes School 741 Ware Ave, Colusa, CA 95932. Arrangements entrusted to McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD 410. McNary-Moore Funeral Services
Published in The Record on Aug. 15, 2019