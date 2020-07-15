Geraldine "Gerry" K. Weber May 5, 1941 - July 8, 2020 Geraldine "Gerry" K. Weber, age 79, passed away on July 8, 2020 in Stockton, CA. She was born on May 5, 1941 in Manteca, CA. Gerry graduated from Stagg High School and attended Stockton Jr. College and Humphries Business College. She became a legal secretary for 35 years. She was a past member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church. Gerry was an avid 49er fan, loved traveling, music concerts, live theater, and cats. Gerry played piano and guitar. She enjoyed family activities-always with a sense of humor. Gerry is preceded in death by parents, Adolph and Tabea Weber. She is survived by sister Karen Weber; brother Curtis Weber; nephews, Brian (Christina) Severin and Christopher Weber; and niece Emily (Seth) Parrish. Interment will be private at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, CA.