Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bernadette's Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette's Church
2544 Plymouth Road
Stockton, CA
View Map

Geraldine (Pelot) Lester


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine (Pelot) Lester Obituary
Geraldine (Pelot) Lester Sept. 25, 1920 - Jan. 31, 2020 Geraldine was born in Stambaugh, Michigan to Jesse and Delia Johnvin. She spent most of her life in Stockton, California. She is survived by her son, Fred Pelot (Susan); grandsons, Raymond, John, Joseph (Kristal), Francis and Robert Pelot; great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Morgan Pelot; and great-great-grandchild, Bridgett. She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Frank Pelot and Bill Lester; and son, Frank Pelot. Services will be held at St. Bernadette's Church 2544 Plymouth Road, Stockton, California on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Rosary will begin at 10am followed by mass and a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
logo

Published in The Record from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -