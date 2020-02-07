|
|
Geraldine (Pelot) Lester Sept. 25, 1920 - Jan. 31, 2020 Geraldine was born in Stambaugh, Michigan to Jesse and Delia Johnvin. She spent most of her life in Stockton, California. She is survived by her son, Fred Pelot (Susan); grandsons, Raymond, John, Joseph (Kristal), Francis and Robert Pelot; great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Morgan Pelot; and great-great-grandchild, Bridgett. She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Frank Pelot and Bill Lester; and son, Frank Pelot. Services will be held at St. Bernadette's Church 2544 Plymouth Road, Stockton, California on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Rosary will begin at 10am followed by mass and a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020