Geraldine "Gerry" Schook 1923 - 2020 Geraldine "Gerry" Schook, died September 17, 2020, in her home in Lodi, Calif. She was 97. Gerry was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John, and her partner Earl Hutchens. Gerry is survived by her daughter, Margaret, her son-in-law, Richard, her grandson and his wife, Brian and Lori Beth, and her two great-grandsons, Dale, 5, and Edward, 2. A visitation service will take place Wednesday, 2-6 p.m. at Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 N School St, Lodi, Calif. A private service will take place Thursday at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery.

Published in The Record on Sep. 23, 2020.
