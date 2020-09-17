Germaine M. Hersom December 31, 1921 - August 31, 2020 Germaine M. Hersom (Leger), age 98 of Stockton, passed peacefully August 31, 2020. She was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts to Albert and Ida Leger on December 31, 1921. She married William (Bill) J. Hersom of Stockton on April 7, 1945. They were happily married for 70 years until Bill passed away two months after their anniversary. She was a seamstress and loved to sew for friends and family. She enjoyed trips with Bill, friends and family. She loved to sing and dance, play games and visit with family and friends. She was the matriarch of the family and enjoyed phone calls and visits with all her nieces and nephews. Germaine's son William (Butch) R. Hersom preceded her in death on June 12, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Donna Morain, her daughter-in-law Rita Hersom, granddaughter Vicki Neuman, great-grandchildren Brandon (Ariana) Neuman and Nikala Neuman, and great-great-grandaughter Briana. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She will be forever loved and missed by all. Services to be held on September 25, 2020, 10:00 am at the Church of the Presentation, 6715 Leesburg Place, Stockton, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store