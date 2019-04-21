Home

Gertrude Lois Bradely

May 3, 1921 - Apr. 17, 2019

Gertrude Lois Bradley passed away on April 17, 2019. Born to Roy and Mary Jones in San Francisco on May 3, 1921, the family moved to the San Joaquin Valley where she was raised. Gertrude moved to a dairy farm in the Linden area when she married Lawrence Bradley in 1940. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 65 years; brothers, Walter and Robert

Jones; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Bradley. With her youngest child nearly grown, she returned to the workforce in her mid 40's and retired after 17 years with San Joaquin Delta College.

After the death of her husband, she moved to Reno to live with her daughter and son-in-law before moving into Cascades of the Sierra Assisted Living and Memory Care in Spanish Springs,

Nevada.

She is survived by her sons, Randy Bradley of Reno and Richard Bradley of Stockton, her daughter Karin Nall (Ron) of Reno, grandchildren Julie Gross (Jeff) of Elk Grove and Trevor Nall

(Elysia) of Reno, and great granddaughters Ashley, Kelli,

Delaney, and Kaitlyn. Gertrude loved and supported her family and enjoyed playing "school" with all of her great granddaughters. Before moving to Reno, she volunteered as a tutor at Lincoln

Elementary School in Stockton. She was a member of the Unity Church of Stockton, serving on the Church's board. She loved

tennis and the San Francisco Giants, and was a darn good poker player.

Private interment is planned at Parkview Cemetery in French Camp. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA of Northern Nevada, or the Delta Humane Society & SPCA in

Stockton.
Published in The Record on Apr. 21, 2019
