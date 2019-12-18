|
Gian Sud Dec. 6, 1925 - Dec. 13, 2019 Gian Sud, born December 6, 1925 in Punjab, India passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019. Gian lived 94 beautiful years. She married Jodh Singh Sud at the age of 18 after graduating from high school. Together, they raised 5 children, Dr. Surendra Sood (Shashi Sood) of Modesto, Dr. Harjit Sud (Thomas Streeter) of Stockton, Indra Sud (Vinod Sud) of New Delhi, India, Kamal Sud of Palo Alto and Rajender Sud (Geeta Sud) of Augusta, Georgia. As a young woman, Gian stood out not just for her beauty but her tenacity. In 1945, she was one of very few women to drive a car and speak English fluently, both rather unusual for that time in India. Gian moved to the United States in 1978 after the death of her husband. She immediately decided to become a productive working woman and joined American Savings as a Bank Service Representative. Gian received every award the bank had established during her career with them. Gian retired in 1996 after sustaining a back injury. She always told her children, "Work is prayer, do it with devotion". Gian was a math wiz, working numbers in her head without need for a calculator. She taught herself to use a computer, how to analyze the stock market and became a shrewd investor in both the financial markets and real estate. Gian was generous to her family and friends, but never wasteful. She was a kind, gentle beauty who shared her heart with the world for 94 years. Gian's family is thankful for the time God gifted her to them. Gian is survived by her 5 children; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. Services will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Sunday, December 22 at Park View Funeral Home, 3661 E. French Camp Road, Manteca 95336. Lunch and prayers will follow from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Sikh Temple in Lodi, 12098 West Lane, Lodi 95240. Contributions can be made to Dameron Hospital, 525 W. Acacia St., Stockton 95203 or Deshmesh Darbar Sikh Temple, 12098 West Lane, Lodi 95240.
Published in The Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019