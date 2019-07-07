|
Gilbert A. Ceseña 1938 - 2019 Gilbert A. Ceseña, Sr., 81 passed away June 12, 2019. Gilbert was a lifelong resident of Stockton, graduating from St. Mary's High School before joining the Air Force in 1955. After completing his 4 years in the Military he went to Barber College and ultimately began his 60 year career at Growers Styling Salon on Wilson Way. Gilbert could never bring himself to retire and was manning his barber chair and cutting hair up to a few days before he was hospitalized. Gilbert is survived by his wife Gloria, whom he married in May of 1960, his five children; Rodney (Marsha), Gilbert Jr., Derek, Greg and Michelle (Aaron) Cordell. His two grandsons; Rodney Ceseña and Devin Cordell. His sister-in-law and brother-in-law Vivian and Gilbert Pimentel and sisters-in-laws; Delia Ceseña, Mary Ceseña and Gail Ceseña, and multiple nieces and nephews. Gilbert was preceded in death by his father and his mother, Arthur and Virginia and his four brothers, Salvador, Henry, Arthur and Ralph. Please join us for a Celebration of Gilbert's life on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00 am and St. Gertrude's Catholic Church, 1663 E. Main Street, Stockton followed by burial at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery, 13951 Beckman Road, Lodi. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Mary's Dining Hall.
Published in The Record on July 7, 2019