|
|
Gilbert Elmer
Castillo, Sr.
March 24, 1940 - May 24, 2019
Gilbert Castillo Sr. passed away suddenly surrounded by family on May 24, 2019. Born and raised in Stockton to the late
Elmer R. and Adeline D. Castillo, he spent his early career in his family business as a Bail
Bondsman. He graduated from the University of the Pacific School of Pharmacy in 1979 and had a successful career as a Pharmacist at Scenic General Hospital in Modesto, Green Brothers Pharmacy, and also worked in the correctional
system at Deuel Vocational
Institution, California Medical
Facility, and Mule Creek State Prison.
During his career, Gilbert was appointed by Governor George Dukemejian to serve on the
California Board of Pharmacy and later served as Supervising Inspector for the Board of
Pharmacy. He concluded his
career at San Joaquin
Behavioral Health Services in Stockton. Gilbert is a past
President of the Central Valley Chapter of the California
Society of Health-System Pharmacists and in 2017 was honored with the Kelli Haase Memorial Pharmacist of the Year award. Gilbert is a veteran of the United States Navy and achieved a rank of Chief Petty Officer. He served active duty for two years in Italy. Following his active duty, he served in the Navy Reserve until his
retirement. When not working
as a pharmacist or in the Navy,
Gilbert was a lifelong fan of the San Francisco Giants where he was a full season ticket holder for over 30 years.
Gilbert was predeceased by
his first wife, Priscilla. He is
survived by his wife Yolanda (Guardado) Castillo; siblings Irenemaree Castillo and Marc Jon Castillo, Sr.; his children and their spouses Kimberlee and Bill Yee, Kerrie and Chip Biddle, Gilbert Jr and Esther Castillo, Julie and Marc Caudel, and Noel Guardado; and his granddaughters Madeline and Olivia Yee.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10 am to 2 pm at Grace Covell Hall on the University of the
Pacific Campus. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the Castillo family suggests
donations to the San Francisco Giants Community Fund or the North Central Valley STEM
Center for the Mel Cardenas Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Record from May 30 to May 31, 2019