Cano Funeral Home
2164 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Stockton, CA 95205
Gilbert Sandy Escalante 1954 - 2019 Gilbert Sandy Escalante aged 65 passed away June 17, 2019. Loving father to Katrina (Fidel), Gilbert Jr (Lisa), Albert (Amber) and Danielle. He also has 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his Mother Isabel Escalante and also 3 brothers and 3 sisters. He was preceded in death by his father, Domingo Escalante and sister Joann Escalante. Services will be held on July 5th 2019 at Cano Funeral Home, 2164 E. MLK Blvd. Stockton CA from 11:00 to 1:00. Gravesite service to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetary.
Published in The Record from July 2 to July 3, 2019
