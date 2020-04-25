|
|
Gilberte "Jill" Marie Azpeitia Feb. 5, 1934 Apr. 20, 2020 Gilberte Marie Azpeitia, 86, peacefully passed away in her beloved home on Monday, April 20th. Jill was born in St. Jean Pied de Port, France to Dominique and Marie Jeanne Elissagaray. She spent most of her life in Tracy, Ca., where she met the love of her life, Michel "Mike" Azpeitia in 1955. Together they owned and operated the Country Market. In 1972 Jill became the secretary for Plain View Water District. She retired in 1997 to enjoy time with her grandchildren. Jill is preceded in death by her mother and father, her dear husband, Michel, her sister Monique Etcheverry, brother Roger Elissagaray and son-in-law Robert "Bob" Hermesky. She is survived by her children, Elise Hermesky, Dominique(Patti) Azpeitia and Jeannine (Alan) Anchartchahar, her brother Bernard (Jean) Elissagaray, her 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grand children. Visitation will be at Fry Memorial Chapel in Tracy on Wednesday, April 29th from 12:00-5:00pm. Interment at Tracy Public Cemetery will be private. Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations in her remem- berance may be sent to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, Ca. 95204, or a .
Published in The Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020