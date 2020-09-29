Gladys Mae Schreppel Jan. 5, 1935 - Sept. 22, 2020 Gladys Schreppel passed away on September 22, 2020. Gladys had worked at Diamond Walnut before fully retiring and becoming a full-time grandmother. She enjoyed her weekly trips to Jackson Rancheria with family and friends, getting hair & nails done with her daughter and enjoying the little things in life. She is survived by her beloved husband George, children Gwen Flores, Geoffrey Schreppel (Kim); grandchildren Joseph Flores, Jason Schreppel (Abigal Smith), Ryan Schreppel (Ashley); great-grandchildren Skylie Schreppel and Micah Schreppel. She is preceded in death by her son Gregory Schreppel and son in-law Mike Flores. Services will be private.



