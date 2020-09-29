1/2
Gladys Mae Schreppel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys Mae Schreppel Jan. 5, 1935 - Sept. 22, 2020 Gladys Schreppel passed away on September 22, 2020. Gladys had worked at Diamond Walnut before fully retiring and becoming a full-time grandmother. She enjoyed her weekly trips to Jackson Rancheria with family and friends, getting hair & nails done with her daughter and enjoying the little things in life. She is survived by her beloved husband George, children Gwen Flores, Geoffrey Schreppel (Kim); grandchildren Joseph Flores, Jason Schreppel (Abigal Smith), Ryan Schreppel (Ashley); great-grandchildren Skylie Schreppel and Micah Schreppel. She is preceded in death by her son Gregory Schreppel and son in-law Mike Flores. Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved