Gladys Mae Taylor Dionne June 30, 1935 - July 26, 2020 Gladys Dionne, 85, left this earth on Sunday, July 26th in her home with her family by her side as a result of complications from renal failure and pancreatic cancer. Her family is incredibly grateful she was able to come home so she could pass away surrounded by family as she had spent the previous 20 days alone in the hospital. Gladys was born to Lester and Hazel Taylor on June 30, 1935, and was raised in New Brunswick, Canada. It was there she met the love of her life, Leo Dionne, and they were married in May 1952. Gladys and Leo had seven children Laird Dionne (Rebecca), Donald Dionne (Jackie), Susan Dionne, Leo Dionne Jr. (Kathy), Linda Dionne, Thomas Dionne (Becky) and Timothy Dionne. As a military family they lived in various cities across the United States and in Europe before settling in Stockton, California, in 1965. It was here that their family grew to include 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Gladys and Leo were married for 54 years until he passed away in 2006. She was preceded in death by her husband Leo, her son Timothy, grandson Ryan and great-granddaughter Felicity. She was also a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who devoted her entire adult life to her family which was by far her foremost accomplishment and primary joy. In her modest home, she was continually surrounded by her loving family. She had this amazing innate desire for helping her family in times of need as she had a very strong maternal instinct. Gladys was a spitfire and a tenacious advocate for her children and grandchildren in times of trouble and met every challenge with unwavering strength there was no problem too big to take on. She taught her family that the objective to attaining genuine happiness was not through materialistic things, but through loving family and friends. She was extremely generous with her time and love. She enjoyed rocking her little ones to sleep while singing her favorite lullaby, playing video games with the kids or making their favorite snack. Amazingly, many of the friends of her children and the friends of her grandchildren considered her their second mother because she always treated them as family. Gladys loved to cook and bake and visitors were always welcomed with a warm meal or a delicious dessert. A graveside service will be held on August 27th at 11:00AM at Cherokee Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers and because of her illness and the fact that Gladys was a devout Christian and member of St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, the family requests donations to be made either to the American Cancer Society
or to St. Bernadette's Church. Lastly, our family would like to offer our heartfelt sympathies to anyone battling any health crisis during this very trying time and to their families who are left feeling helpless.